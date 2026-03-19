Chaim Bloom's Latest Comments Should Fire Up Cardinals Fans

The St. Louis Cardinals and their fans have gotten a breath of fresh air thanks to Chaim Bloom taking over baseball operations for the recently retired John Mozeliak. Bloom is doing things differently and has not shied away from making bold moves.

The trades the Cardinals made should strengthen their future and set them up for success down the road. 2026 may not be pretty in terms of on-field results, but there is still a lot to look forward to over the next few years.

Bloom recently discussed his goals for the future, and his latest comments should fire Cardinals fans up.

Chaim Bloom ready to roll

Mar 7, 2019; Port Charlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays senior vice president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom looks on before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

“There are 29 other people in the world who get to have these jobs, and you wake up every day with a chance to kick their asses,” Bloom said in a recent Q & A. “You might not know if you did or not. There might not be a scoreboard that can really show you that. But that’s how you should tackle your work and whatever it is that is on your plate.

"“I want us — even in ways that might not be visible from outside the organization — to think about our work that way every day. I hope that is reflected in what our fans see on the field.”

It's been a long time since Cardinals fans have seen this kind of fire from the front office. Mozeliak certainly had a long run of success, but towards the end, fans felt as though he had lost his edge.

However, Bloom clearly is motivated to see this rebuild through, and even if the Cardinals struggle in 2026, the goals remain the same. Bloom still wants to do his best to create a winning product even with limited resources.

The Cardinals are setting themselves up well for the future, and fans should not only be excited about what Bloom is building, but the passion he is showing as he attempts to get the Cardinals back to where they once were.

Bloom is clearly hungry, and hopefully in a few short years, Cardinals fans will be able to see what he is trying to build and know that he wants the organization to have success.

The Cardinals needed a change of pace, and not only is Bloom doing things differently, but he is also approaching the situation with a lot of passion and energy that should have fans excited.