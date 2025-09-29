Cardinals Expected To Trade $260 Million All-Star, Red Sox Could Re-Enter Fold
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to enter a rebuild after missing the postseason for the third consecutive year. They went 78-84 in 2025. John Mozeliak has officially stepped down as president of baseball operations and handed the reins over to Chaim Bloom, who will lead the rebuilding efforts for the organization. As they rebuild, it is highly likely that several key players will be traded this winter, giving the Cardinals a much different look for 2026.
Among these players is third baseman Nolan Arenado, who has said that he expects 2025 to be his final year in St. Louis, and has even gone as far as to say he is willing to expand his list of trade suitors from the original six.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants predicts that Arenado will not only be gone by 2026, but also that the Boston Red Sox will be back in the mix if Alex Bregman departs.
Cardinals Could Connect With Red Sox For Potential Nolan Arenado Trade
"The Red Sox could be back on the board this offseason with Bregman likely to become a free agent again, and other teams from that original list could become suitors again. If not, there should be plenty of other teams that Arenado could see as a potential contender or even just spots that would be a good geographical fit for his family," Jacobs wrote.
Arenado struggled in 2025, slashing .237/.289/.377 with 12 home runs, 52 RI and a .666 OPS. He also missed considerable time due to a shoulder injury and didn't return until there were two weeks left in the regular season.
The Cardinals almost completed a trade with the Houston Astros for Arenado until the third baseman used his no-trade clause to block the deal. Nothing materialized beyond that.
If St. Louis trades Arenado, there are several candidates to inherit third base in his absence. Top prospect JJ Wetherholt could be a candidate to take the job. Other options include Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese.
The Cardinals will miss Arenado's elite defense, but his offense has significantly declined over the past three seasons. They might have to absorb a significant chunk of his contract to complete a deal, but it might be worth it just to clear some salary space and open up a spot for younger players in 2026.
