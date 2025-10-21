Cardinals Fan-Favorite's Value Takes Hit After Surgery: What It Means For 2026
The St. Louis Cardinals have a crucial offseason ahead of them as Chaim Bloom begins his work as the new president of baseball operations.
Trades are likely to be made, and that could include some fan favorites, which may make it a painful offseason. Either way, the Cardinals have a lot of work to do in order to begin their rebuild and hopefully emerge as contenders again in a few years.
Several players, including outfielder Lars Nootbaar have undergone surgery. Nootbaar had surgery on both heels, and Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat notes that because he was a prime trade candidate, his value may have taken a hit.
What Nootbaar's Surgery Means For Cards' 2026 Roster
It's important to note that former Major Leaguer Yoenis Cespedes struggled with Nootbaar's issue, known as Haglund's deformity, and he missed almost two full seasons. Nootbaar has the issue with both heels.
If his case is anything like that of Cespedes, not only could he be out for a long time, but he could completely lose any remaining trade value. That might also affect how the Cardinals go about constructing their roster and trading other pieces.
"If trading Nootbaar is no longer possible, it not only increases the chances Donovan will be moved as the team seeks to pare down its surplus of left-handed bats, but it also alters which acquisitions will be prioritized," Jones wrote.
Donovan is the Cardinals most attractive trade asset, but if Nootbaar is off the table, perhaps the Cardinals will be forced to trade one of Alec Burleson and Nolan Gorman to clear out the logjam of left-handed bats.
Burleson would get them a better return than Gorman would, but then if Nolan Arenado is traded along with Donovan, they would need somebody to play third base, and Gorman would be the best option for that, even though Thomas Saggese can play the position.
They also might need to pursue an outfield bat, depending on who is traded. There are plenty of cost-efficient players that will be free agents, and Bloom has expressed interest in exploring that avenue, so we could see the Cardinals be much more active this offseason than they were leading up to 2025.
Nootbaar's injury, if long-term, could also force them to remove Ivan Herrera from the catching logjam and try him again in left field. This will certainly be an interesting offseason for St. Louis.
