Cardinals Get Critical Masyn Winn Injury Update
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't going to have their starting shortstop over the final five games of the regular season.
Masyn Winn was placed on the Injured List due to a torn meniscus in his knee. He hasn't played since September 8th and went on the Injured List just a few days later on September 14th.
"The St. Louis Cardinals recalled infielder José Fermín from Triple-A Memphis when they placed shortstop Masyn Winn on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a season-ending knee injury," ESPN shared. "Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced Friday night that Winn won't play again this year because of a torn meniscus in his right knee.
"Winn will seek a second opinion and then is likely to undergo arthroscopic surgery sometime in the next two weeks. The expectation is he'll be back to 100% when spring training starts in February."
On Monday, the team shared an update about the young shortstop. MLB.com's John Denton took to social media and shared that on Wednesday, Winn will get a consultation for his knee and then undergo surgery on Thursday.
The St. Louis Cardinals got an update on Winn
"SS Masyn Winn, who is likely to win a Gold Glove, will have a consultation on Wednesday and arthroscopic surgery on the meniscus tear in his right knee on Thursday in Dallas, manager Oli Marmol said. The club’s belief is that Winn will be full go by Spring Training," Denton shared.
Before being placed on the Injured List to end his season, Winn was slashing .253/.310/.363 with nine homers, 51 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 27 doubles, and 72 runs scored in 129 games played. He was elite defensively and finished the season with just three errors. There seems to be a good chance that he will pick up his first Gold Glove Award of his young career this season, although that hasn't been announced as of writing.
We know now when Winn is expected to get surgery and then he'll have a few months to recover in time for Spring Training. The fact that Denton noted that he should be ready for Spring Training is important. Now, we wait.
