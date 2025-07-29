Cardinals Get Significant Pre-Trade Deadline Injury Update

Inside The Cardinals

The Cardinals are going to look different in the coming days...

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Although the Major League Baseball trade deadline is getting a lot of headlines right now, there’s more going on across the league and with the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis arguably has been in more trade rumors than any other team. On top of that, St. Louis has been dealing with a plethora of injuries, including to outfielder Lars Nootbaar.

Nootbaar hasn’t played in a game since July 12th as he’s dealt with a rib injury. While this is the case, MLB.com’s John Denton shared that he will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday.

"Cardinals LF Lars Nootbaar (ribs) will start his Minor League rehab assignment on Wednesday, manager Oliver Marmol said," Denton said. "He will report to Double-A Springfield (Mo.) — where Nolan Gorman will be as well."

Nootbaar is someone worth watching over the next few days. He doesn't seem likely to be moved ahead of the trade deadline, but his name has been thrown around in speculation a tad in the buildup. The Cardinals' biggest decision they need to make right now revolves around closer Ryan Helsley but that's not going to be all.

The Cardinals have a 55-53 record right now and are in fourth place in the National League Central behind the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, and the Cincinnati Reds. Right now, the Cardinals are nine games out of first place and 3 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot. These next few days are a crossroads for the organization.

Patrick McAvoy
