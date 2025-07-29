Cardinals Star Off Trade Block; Staying Put In St. Louis
Will the St. Louis Cardinals trade Sonny Gray before the trade deadline?
That’s only possible if he is interested in a deal. Gray has a no-trade clause that he made it clear during the offseason he would use. Gray has been outspoken about his intent to stay in St. Louis and MLB.com’s John Denton reported on Monday that things haven’t changed. Gray reportedly isn’t interested in waiving his no-trade clause until at least after the 2025 season.
"Cardinals RHP Sonny Gray recently met with POBO John Mozeliak where they discussed trade interest from other teams inquiring about the right-hander's availability, per a source," Denton said. "Gray reiterated his desire to stay in St. Louis -- at least through the 2025 season, per the source."
Gray surely would bring a haul back to St. Louis if he was on the trade block. There aren’t many high-end starters out there on the trade block. Gray arguably would be among the best. But, it sounds like he’s staying out.
The righty currently has a 10-4 record to go along with a 4.33 ERA and 128-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 116 1/3 innings pitched. The ERA number is high by Gray's standards, but overall he has given the Cardinals a chance to win each time he has taken the mound for the most part.
Last offseason, there were rumors left and right about who could be moved. But, guys -- like Gray -- opting against waiving no-trade clauses is what initially led the team to not go out and make a ton of moves. Could that be the case at the trade deadline as well?
More MLB: Cardinals Slugger Getting Creative Just Before Trade Deadline