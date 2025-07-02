Cardinals Getting Creative To Open MLB Door For Phenom
The St. Louis Cardinals have a very interesting prospect on their hands in Thomas Saggese.
He’s someone who has shown some flashes in a limited opportunity this year at the big league level. He slashed .341/.364/.512 with one homer, seven RBIs, and four doubles in 14 games before being sent back down towards the end of April.
He was red-hot down in Triple-A and recently was brought back up, but hasn't had the same success. Despite this, he looks like a guy who could help this team out in the long term. In Triple-A, he has slashed .317/.402/.445 with five homers and 24 RBIs in 42 games played.
Saggese has been known pretty much only as an infielder, but it sounds like the Cardinals are doing everything possible to try to give him a shot in St. Louis. Saggese told Mike Claiborne of KMOX that he's going to start working out in the outfield as well, as shared by FanSided's Josh Jacobs.
"The St. Louis Cardinals have a major hole when it comes to right-handed bats that can play in the outfield for them, and they are hoping Thomas Saggese may be able to start giving them some looks out there," Jacobs said. "Before Tuesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saggese told Mike Claiborne of KMOX that the Cardinals had him start taking reps in the outfield recently in hopes that they could get him into their lineup more often and provide another option against left-handed pitching. Saggese has struggled to find consistent opportunities with the big league club this year, but outfield flexibility could change that."
That's a big update right there. If they could get the 23-year-old some consistent time, that would just help the team out in the long run.
