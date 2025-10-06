Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals-Giants Mock Trade Sends $75 Million Ace To San Francisco

The Cardinals and Giants could come together on a blockbuster offseason deal...

Zach Pressnell

Jul 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants hat and glove on the bench against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jul 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants hat and glove on the bench against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a long and stressful rebuild this offseason.

This rebuild is likely going to begin with some big moves this winter. St. Louis' new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom could look to make a few big trades, including a potential blockbuster that would send ace Sonny Gray to a new team. Gray has been at the center of a lot of trade buzz over the last few months.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently put together a blockbuster trade proposal that would send Gray along with top pitching prospect Tink Hence to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for young shortstop Marco Luciano.

Sonny Gray could be the perfect trade fit for the Giants

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gra
Sep 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

"Gray didn't seem overly keen on waiving his no-trade clause last winter, but he's already changed his tune ahead of the 2025-26 offseason." Rymer wrote. "He's a more valuable trade chip than Arenado on paper, but Gray signaling he wants out probably won't do St. Louis' bargaining power any favors.

"It feels a bit like the Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went back to the Houston Astros for basically nothing after making it clear he wanted out. This said, Luciano would not be a no-name return piece for the Cardinals. He was a top prospect as recently as last year, and he's fresh off hitting 23 homers at the Triple-A level."

This is a pretty even trade, all things considered.

The Cardinals might not want to part ways with Hence, but that's the price they must pay in order to clear all of Gray's contract off the books. This deal would save the team quite a bit of money in the shrot term. If Hence is the casualty to that idea, so be it.

But the Cardinals would also need to throw Hence in the deal to even the value and acquire a star infield prospect like Luciano.

The Giants don't have a huge need for the young infielder, but St. Louis could use him, Masyn Winn, and JJ Wetherholt as their infield of the future. It would make the Cardinals a much better team in the long run, especially considering how Quinn Mathews, Liam Doyle, and Tekoah Roby could fill in for Hence.

More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Pitcher Under Fire; Blamed For St. Louis' Disastrous Season

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News