Cardinals Has Figured Out Ace No Other Team Has Been Able To
The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that has had an up-and-down start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't anything to be happy about.
St. Louis is red-hot right now. The Cardinals have won four straight games, including a 2-1 pitcher's duel on Tuesday night between Paul Skenes and Matthew Liberatore. The Cardinals came out on top with it and it's just another example of Skenes not being able to take down the Cardinals.
For all of the success that the young flamethrower has had to kick off his big league career, he hasn't been able to beat the Cardinals yet. He's made five starts against the Cardinals and now have an 0-4 record, as shared by ESPN.
"Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes still hasn't found what he's looking for against the St. Louis Cardinals -- a win," ESPN shared. "Skenes fell to 0-4 in five career starts against the Cardinals after a 2-1 loss Tuesday night. It's the most starts by a Pirates pitcher to begin a career against St. Louis without a win since JT Brubaker went 0-6 in eight starts in 2021 and 2022.
"Skenes pitched well enough in his latest start, giving up two runs and three hits in six innings. But one mistake to Alec Burleson, who hit a two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning, was the difference. 'Just not executing,' Skenes said. Burleson (6-for-15) has more career hits off Skenes than any other major leaguer."
Although the last two years haven't necessarily gone as planned for the Cardinals, they seemingly turn into the best team in the league when Skenes is on the bump.
More MLB: Cardinals Unsung Hero Has Become Clear Through 36 Games