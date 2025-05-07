Cardinals Unsung Hero Has Become Clear Through 36 Games
The St. Louis Cardinals have started to turn things around of late but still find themselves below .500 with a 17-19 record.
St. Louis currently is in fourth place in the National League Central behind the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and Cincinnati Reds. While this is the case, St. Louis has won three straight games, including two against the New York Mets.
The Cardinals are inching their way back to .500 and one of the biggest reasons why has been the play of center fields Victor Scott II this year. He entered Spring Training without a guaranteed spot on the roster. He won a roster battle in Spring Training vs. Michael Siani and has made the most out of it so far.
He's appeared in 32 of the Cardinals' 36 games so far and is slashing .284/.352/.413 with two homers, 15 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 12 walks, and 16 runs scored. He's also provided great defense in center field. Overall, he has 1.5 wins above replacement on the young season. He's actually leading the Cardinals in WAR at this point in the season with Brendan Donovan behind him at 1.4.
There was a time in which it wasn't a guarantee if Scott was going to make the big league roster. The 2024 did and clearly has proven it was the right decision. He's been the unsung hero of this team so far and at looks like a star of the future for St. Louis.
