Cardinals Have 'Moved On' From Former Top Prospect; Deadline Deal Likely
The St. Louis Cardinals will buy at this summer's trade deadline but it's unknown who will be dealt away so the club can land what it's looking for.
The Cardinals don't appear interested in trading any significant roster pieces, such as Lance Lynn or Kyle Gibson, who have a club option for 2025 but that doesn't mean everyone from the big league squad is safe.
In a list of one player from every team who could get traded at the deadline, a St. Louis outfielder was mentioned as a top candidate to finish 2024 with a new team.
"The Cardinals seemed to have moved on from their 25-year-old former top prospect (Dylan Carlson)," The Athletic's Katie Woo wrote Wednesday. "Carlson has been regulated to the team’s fifth outfielder and his playing time is generally reserved for pinch-running or as a defensive replacement. The emergence of Alec Burleson and Michael Siani, and the versatility of Brendan Donovan, have made Carlson expendable.
Carlson has batted .211 with five extra-base hits including zero home runs, 11 RBIs and a .533 OPS in 56 games played for the Cardinals in 2024.
The 25-year-old was projected to be the Opening Day center fielder in place of injured Tommy Edman but Carlson suffered a left AC sprain towards the end of spring training and was forced to sit out for a little over a month to start the season.
The 2016 Cardinals first-round draft pick hasn't played well since returning from his shoulder injury. In fact, Carlson hasn't looked like himself since 2021 where he logged a .266/.343/.437 slash line with 18 home runs and 144 hits in 149 games played for St. Louis.
Despite having Carlson under team control through 2026, it might be time to trade him. The Cardinals are in the market for another starting pitcher and might need Carlson as negotiation leverage to land what they seek.
Perhaps Carlson will join a new team and revamp his career like former Cardinals outfielders Marcell Ozuna, Randy Arozarena, Adolis García and Tyler O'Neill did after they left St. Louis.
