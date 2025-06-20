Cardinals 'Highly Likely' To Give Phenom Another Shot Next Week
It sounds like it may not be long before the St. Louis Cardinals give one of their most interesting young hurlers another shot.
St. Louis called up Michael McGreevy for a spot-start on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. It was his third outing of the season so far in the majors with the Cardinals. He went five innings against the Chicago White Sox and allowed just one earned run, three base hits, and struck out five batters. He only threw 76 pitches, which surprised some people.
Fans have been looking for a way to get McGreevy in the rotation all season so far. They got their wish on Thursday thanks to the doubleheader and it sounds like he could be back soon. Before the game, The Athletic’s Katie Woo shared that he is "highly likely" to get the ball when he's eligible to be called back up on June 24th.
"ICYMI: Michael McGreevy spot starts Game 2 today," Woo said. Because he was called up as the 27th man, he’s still eligible to be recalled July 24 for another spot start, should the Cardinals decide they need that. (The team’s next off day isn’t until 7/3, so consider that highly likely)...I mean June 24, calendars are hard!"
That would be a welcomed sight. The young Cardinals starter has a 2.70 ERA in three big league appearances this season and a 2.51 ERA in 12 starts down in Triple-A with the Memphis Redbirds.
