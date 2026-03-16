Kyle Gibson Thinks Cardinals Will Have Major Breakout Candidate for 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals are preparing for what will be a different season than recent years. The results may be similar, or potentially worse, but they have chosen to finally rebuild and focus on their youth.

Retired right-hander Kyle Gibson spent the 2024 season in St. Louis and won eight games in 30 starts. That was also the first year the Cardinals had a chance to see 2021 first-round pick Michael McGreevy in action at the major league level.

On the podcast "Cardinal Territory," Gibson spoke highly of McGreevy, saying he believes the Cardinals have something special in him.

2026 could be breakout year for McGreevy

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) looks on during spring training at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"I think McGreevy is a really interesting arm that could take a step forward," Gibson said. "I think in the age where especially if you have a good pitching department like the Cardinals do and you have the ability to game plan, work through a lineup and pitch and not just out-stuff people, he can pitch."

McGreevy made his debut late in the 2024 season. Last season, he went 8-4 with a 4.42 ERA in 16 starts and one relief appearance.

With Sonny Gray now gone, McGreevy is one of the senior members of the starting rotation, even after just two seasons. If he can build off of his recent success, then the Cardinals could have a very interesting looking rotation in 2026.

Gibson saw a lot of potential in McGreevy when he first came up to the majors in 2024. That was also before the Cardinals made major changes to their pitching department. Now that they have made those necessary changes, McGreevy should have all the tools he needs in place in order to break out and become the pitcher the Cardinals are hoping he will be.

As long as he can stay healthy, he still has great potential, and he is an exciting young arm that the Cardinals will have a chance to see every fifth day this season.

As a pitch-to-contact pitcher, he can easily take advantage of the Cardinals' strong defense in 2026 and become a reliable young starter in their rotation.

It will be interesting to see if McGreevy can reach his full potential this season. If he can, then the Cardinals' rotation will look a lot better than expected, even with Gray now elsewhere.

McGreevy has a lot of potential and is somebody worth keeping an eye on.