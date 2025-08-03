Cardinals Hint How JJ Wetherholt Could Make MLB Debut
With the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline behind us and the St. Louis Cardinals trade pieces away, the biggest focus now is the future.
St. Louis has plenty of young guys on the roster it needs to see what it has in them, like Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker. If the Cardinals are specifically thinking about the future, it's hard not to think about No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt. Whether it's this season or next year, his time is coming. He's one of the top overall prospects in the game and he's one step away from the big leagues right now down in Triple-A.
Wetherholt was great in Double-A but has been even better since getting called up to Triple-A. In 15 games, he's slashed 321/.412/.714 with five homers, nine RBIs, and five doubles for the Redbirds entering play on Sunday. He followed up by launching another homer.
Wetherholt looks like a future star and the second he gets up to the big leagues, he's going to be one of the Cardinals' biggest pieces to build around, if not the very biggest. The biggest question for St. Louis right now is whether or not he will debut this season in the big leagues. It's unclear, but the Cardinals may have just hinted at another way he could do so. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat shared that Wetherholt is playing his first game at third base on Sunday.
"JJ Wetherholt starting at third for Memphis today. It’s his first professional appearance there. Hasn’t played third since his freshman year at West Virginia," Jones said.
Right now, Nolan Arenado is injured. Could this be a sign that Wetherholt's time is coming?
