Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Hit New Low In Latest Insider Power Rankings

The Cardinals might finish the season under .500...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) looks on from the dugout during the game against against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Aug 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) looks on from the dugout during the game against against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals seemed headed for a rebuild as the season began, but they quickly surprised everybody by dominating during the first half of the season. At times, St. Louis was at or near the top of the loaded National League Central. This division has the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, who are practically locks to make the postseason, yet the Cardinals held their own.

But they've fallen off and opted to sell at the trade deadline. Even after that, the Cardinals stayed afloat because of how horribly the New York Mets were playing as the third team in the NL wild-card race. But now, it seems like the Cardinals are done for good.

Johnny Flores Jr. of The Athletic recently listed the Cardinals as the 19th-best team in baseball in the Athletic's latest power rankings. Flores bashed the team a bit and questioned what's happened to former MVP candidate Nolan Arenado.

Cardinals ranked 19th in latest power rankings; may finish under .500

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Alec Burleso
Aug 25, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) celebrates with manager Oliver Marmol (37) after hitting a walk-off solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Whether we like it or not, age catches up with all our favorite players. Except, in the case of Arenado, it certainly feels like age came quicker than expected," Flores wrote. "After all, it was just three seasons ago that Arenado finished third in the NL MVP ballot, won his 10th Gold Glove and fifth Silver Slugger, posting 7.9 bWAR, the highest output of his career.

"Flash forward to 2025, and Arenado has an 85 OPS+. Sure, he’s striking out less than ever before (7.7 percent), but he’s also hitting without any semblance of power, and his range as a third baseman has diminished. With two years remaining on his contract, things might get extra ugly. "

They're two games below .500 and struggling to compete on a day-to-day basis. Still, Alex Burleson's walk-off home run to top the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night was incredible for the team and the city, though it was in front of one of the smallest crowds in Busch Stadium history.

Either way, the Cardinals are at a new low this year. Their struggles have reached a peak, and it seems like the entire franchise is looking ahead to the offseason already.

More MLB: Chaim Bloom Expected To Make Major Offseason Changes To Cardinals

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News