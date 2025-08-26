Cardinals Hit New Low In Latest Insider Power Rankings
The St. Louis Cardinals seemed headed for a rebuild as the season began, but they quickly surprised everybody by dominating during the first half of the season. At times, St. Louis was at or near the top of the loaded National League Central. This division has the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, who are practically locks to make the postseason, yet the Cardinals held their own.
But they've fallen off and opted to sell at the trade deadline. Even after that, the Cardinals stayed afloat because of how horribly the New York Mets were playing as the third team in the NL wild-card race. But now, it seems like the Cardinals are done for good.
Johnny Flores Jr. of The Athletic recently listed the Cardinals as the 19th-best team in baseball in the Athletic's latest power rankings. Flores bashed the team a bit and questioned what's happened to former MVP candidate Nolan Arenado.
Cardinals ranked 19th in latest power rankings; may finish under .500
"Whether we like it or not, age catches up with all our favorite players. Except, in the case of Arenado, it certainly feels like age came quicker than expected," Flores wrote. "After all, it was just three seasons ago that Arenado finished third in the NL MVP ballot, won his 10th Gold Glove and fifth Silver Slugger, posting 7.9 bWAR, the highest output of his career.
"Flash forward to 2025, and Arenado has an 85 OPS+. Sure, he’s striking out less than ever before (7.7 percent), but he’s also hitting without any semblance of power, and his range as a third baseman has diminished. With two years remaining on his contract, things might get extra ugly. "
They're two games below .500 and struggling to compete on a day-to-day basis. Still, Alex Burleson's walk-off home run to top the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night was incredible for the team and the city, though it was in front of one of the smallest crowds in Busch Stadium history.
Either way, the Cardinals are at a new low this year. Their struggles have reached a peak, and it seems like the entire franchise is looking ahead to the offseason already.
