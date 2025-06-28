Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Homegrown Star Approaching New Opportunity After Stunner

One former Cardinals homegrown star has a new opportunity...

Patrick McAvoy

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

One former St. Louis Cardinals homegrown star is about to begin his next opportunity after one of the most shocking mid-season trades in recent memory.

The Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants for a package that included former Cardinals flamethrower Jordan Hicks. The fireballer has been on the Injured List, but he has begun a rehab assignment in the minors and now could be activated as soon as next week, per MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

"He added six splitters and four sweepers," Smith said. "He got five swings-and-misses: two with his sweeper and one each with his sinker, four-seam fastball and splitter. The Red Sox could activate Hicks when the Reds visit Boston Monday-Wednesday."

The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey followd up and said Hicks has moved into Devers' locker space, although he hasn't been activated yet.

"Jordan Hicks and Nick Sogard have taken over Rafael Devers locker space in the Red Sox clubhouse. Hicks hasn’t been activated, still on rehab assignment. Sogard here for Mayer, who’s on bereavement list," McCaffrey said.

It sounds like he's just about to embark on his next opportunity. Hicks began his big league career in St. Louis after being taken in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He spent the first four-plus seasons of his career with the Cardinals in the majors before being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023. Now, he'll try to get back on track with Boston potentially as soon as next week.

More MLB: Cardinals' $260 Million Man Sends Message To Sonny Gray

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News