Cardinals Injury Scare: Latest On OF Lars Nootbaar
The St. Louis Cardinals took down the Colorado Rockies to kick off a three-game series but that doesn't mean that all was smooth for the club.
St. Louis got bitten by the injury bug once again. In the third inning of Monday's clash, Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar was knocked out of the game due to a left knee contusion.
"Lars Nootbaar was removed from the game with a left knee contusion, sustained when he fouled a pitch off his leg in the third inning. Jordan Walker takes over in RF," The Athletic's Katie Woo said.
Unsurprisingly, this caused a stir across social media. The Cardinals are hot right now and Nootbaar is an important piece for the franchise. While this is the case, there was some good news at least afterward.
Nootbaar underwent X-Rays on the injured knee and MLB.com's John Denton shared that they came back negative.
"X-rays on Lars Nootbaar's left knee were negative. He is listed by the Cardinals as day-to-day," Denton said. "He fouled a pitch off his left leg in the third inning, but stayed in the game for three innings before leaving with pain and swelling in the knee."
Although we don't know exactly when he will be back in the lineup, the fact that he was listed as day-to-day shortly afterward at least is a positive sign.
Nootbaar has played in 95 games so far this season for the Cardinals and is slashing .227/.324/.375 with 12 homers, 40 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 17 doubles. Throughout Nootbaar's five-year big league career, injuries have played a significant role. Last year, he played in just 109 games. In 2023, he played in just 117 games. He played 108 games in 2022.
The Cardinals are 61-59 now after taking down the Rockies and are just three games out of a National League Wild Card spot. Right now, the Cincinnati Reds are the only team on the outside looking in on the playoff race ahead of the Cardinals. St. Louis is trending in the right direction but the injury caused some nerves on Monday but it sounds like things are at least okay right now. As more information is provided, it will be shared. But, right now, he's day-to-day despite the scare.