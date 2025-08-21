Cardinals Latest Updates For Top 3 Prospects, Next Star
The St. Louis Cardinals don't look like a playoff team right now and are just below .500 at 63-65.
St. Louis had a great start to the campaign, but things fell apart right around the All-Star break. The Cardinals eventually sold off pieces ahead of the trade deadline and since then have had an up-and-down few weeks. That's a brief overview over what has been a long season so far. There have been some very high, highs. As well as some extremely low, lows. That's baseball, though. There are 162 games for a reason and you're going to see a bit of everything.
Although the standings aren't where the Cardinals want them to be, there are things for St. Louis fans to be happy about right now. There's some serious talent down in the minors right now knocking on the big league door.
Here are the latest updates for St. Louis' top 3 prospects:
Who will be the next high-end prospect called up to the Cardinals?
No. 1: JJ Wetherholt - Infielder
Wetherholt is the guy you've probably heard of and are waiting to see him up in the big leagues. There has been chatter about him seemingly every day for weeks. He's 22 years old and is on the cusp of making his big league debut. He was drafted in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft and is with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds right now. Down in Triple-A, Wetherholt is hitting over .300 and also has nine home runs and 17 RBIs in 26 games. What else can you ask for?
No. 2: Liam Doyle - Pitcher
Doyle is new to the Cardinals, but fans should be very excited. St. Louis got him with the No. 5 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft after a big year at Tennessee. He wasn't expected to be available at No. 5, but he fell right into St. Louis' lap. He's a potential future star and hasn't even thrown a professional pitch yet.
No. 3: Leonardo Bernal - Catcher
Bernal is a 21-year-old catcher down in Double-A right now. He's slashing .270/.352/.447 with 13 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases. You can never have too many prospects, but the Cardinals No. 3, No. 4, and No. 6 prospects are all catchers.
