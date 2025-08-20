Cardinals’ $35 Million Dilemma Just Got Much Easier
Over the last year, a lot has been said about the no-trade clauses featured in a handful of St. Louis Cardinals contracts.
Once the 2024 season came to an end, the Cardinals openly talked about how they wanted to "reset' and talked about trading their veterans away. Nolan Areando was the guy who was discussed the most, but he wasn't the only veteran seemingly on the trade block. But, no-trade clauses played a role. Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Miles Mikolas all made it clear that they wanted to stay. That happened pretty early on so the plans shifts.
Arenado was willing to go, but only to a few teams. Nothing worked and the Cardinals kept all four. Naturally, the discussion popped up once again as the trade deadline approached and again all four stayed. It was reported that Arenado didn't expand his list of approved teams and the other three didn't want to be moved.
It sounds like that could shift this upcoming offseason. Gray has been clear from the beginning that he wants to be in St. Louis. But, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal shared that his stance on the no-trade clause could be softening.
Could the Cardinals trade Sonny Gray away this offseason?
"To this point, St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Sonny Gray has been unwilling to waive his no-trade clause. But this offseason, his stance might change," Rosenthal said. "Gray turns 36 in November and still feels he can be productive. He said he wants one more crack at winning, one more chance to pitch in the postseason. His last three starts were high-profile — at Dodger Stadium, on 'Sunday Night Baseball' against the Chicago Cubs and on Fox’s 'Baseball Night in America' against the New York Yankees. After two poor starts coming out of the All-Star break — Gray said he fell out of baseball rhythm while spending a few days at home — the bigger spotlight helped him get back on track.
"'I do want those moments more,' Gray said. 'It’s just more fun for me.' Those moments likely will be rare in St. Louis next season, when Gray will be in the last guaranteed year of his contract. Chaim Bloom, taking over as president of baseball operations in place of John Mozeliak, will continue the Cardinals’ retooling...Gray would not specifically answer a question last weekend about whether he would waive his no-trade protection. If he is willing, the Cardinals almost certainly would need to include cash in the deal. Gray is owed $35 million next season, and another $5 million on a buyout for 2027."
This doesn't mean that Gray is guaranteed to be on the move, but this is at least the first sign that a change is possible. Gray has one more year left on his three-year, $75 million deal. He's set to make $35 million in 2026. The Cardinals are looking at a rebuild so obviously saving that cash would help. If Gray is willing to waive the no-trade clause, that would be an immediate fix.
