Cardinals Legend Hints At Albert Pujols As Angels Manager Candidate
The St. Louis Cardinals missed the postseason after going 78-84 and finishing in fourth place in the National League Central in 2025. After the season ended, Chaim Bloom took over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations, marking the beginning of a new era in St. Louis. Bloom will get straight to work as the Cardinals attempt to rebuild for the future.
One thing that won't change is that manager Oli Marmol will stay in his position for 2026. Bloom announced that news shortly after his introductory press conference. This takes Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina out of consideration for the role, at least for 2026.
However, Pujols was recently rumored to be the leading choice to take over for the Los Angeles Angels after Ron Washington was let go. Cardinals legend Matt Holliday weighed in on Pujols as a manager and offered his take on how his former teammate would fare at the helm of a club.
Cardinals Matt Holliday Weighs In On Albert Pujols As Manager
"If his heart is into it and he wants to do it, he'll do a great job," Holliday said. "I don't think there's any doubt that he knows the game."
Pujols has expressed a desire to manage in recent years and even hinted at it early in the 2025 season while at the Angels spring training camp in Tempe, Arizona. He is currently working on a personal services contract with the Angels.
Pujols played 12 of his 22 seasons with the Cardinals and was an 11-time All-Star, three-time National League MVP and two-time World Series champion. He retired in 2022 alongside Yadier Molina and quickly went back to work with the Angels.
The future Hall-of-Famer managed the Leones del Esogido in the Dominican Winter League and guided them to a championship in his first year at the helm. He also is currently on tap to manage the Dominican national team in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, though that would change if he takes the job with the Angels.
Holliday clearly believes in his former teammate's ability to be a Major League skipper, having spent a lot of time with Pujols. The two were with the Cardinals together from 2009-12.
It will certainly be interesting to see if Pujols will ultimately get the job with the Angels. He is currently the favorite to land the gig.
