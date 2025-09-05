Cardinals Legend Looking For MLB Return In New Role
It's going to be an interesting few months for one St. Louis Cardinals legend.
Albert Pujols has gotten some buzz over the last few months as a potential managerial candidate to watch. The former Cardinals slugger has made it clear that he hopes to be a big league manager one day. He has some experience under his belt as well. This isn't just a pipe dream. Pujols has managed Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Republic and was named as the manager for the Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic as well.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman weighed in on Pujols and brought his candiacy back up into the limelight on Friday.
The Cardinals legend is looking for a new opportunity
"All-time great Albert Pujols could become a managerial candidate this winter," Heyman said. "The future Hall of Famer has managerial aspirations and is starting to build a managerial resume, guiding Leones del Escogido to Dominican and Caribbean championships, and managing the Dominican Republic in the WBC.
"He could be considered in multiple places in a year when there might be several openings. His relationship with Angels higher-ups is OK despite a rough ending in Anaheim, and he’s on the books as an adviser there — though the Angels have two viable alternatives in incumbent Ron Washington and interim Ray Montgomery."
Naturally, with Pujols' name being mentioned as a potential big league manager, the Cardinals have been thrown around. But, Heyman noted that it doesn't seem likely for the 2026 season in St. Louis. He noted that the current expectation around baseball is that the Cardinals will stick with Oliver Marmol for another year at least with Chaim Bloom taking over as president of baseball operations this offseason.
The Cardinals' manager position has been talked about a lot, but it isn't open. Marmol has done a good job with the team. But, both Pujols and fellow team legend Yadier Molina have been discussed as replacement options. In fact, Molina is coming to town as a guest coach this weekend for the second this season. It's interesting to see, but Marmol has done a good job navigating this team through rough times.