Cardinals Lineup Just Days Away From Impossible Decisions
The St. Louis Cardinals have dealt with some injuries lately, but it sounds like they could get a significant piece back as soon as next week.
Outfielder Jordan Walker has been down with a wrist injury that got him placed on the Injured List. The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that he is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Thursday and could be ready to go as soon as Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.
"Other reinforcements should be on the way soon," Woo said. "Jordan Walker (left wrist inflammation) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday in Gwinnett. The Cardinals don’t believe he’ll need much time in the minors and could activate him off the 10-day IL as early as next Tuesday before their three-game interleague series against the Chicago White Sox."
His imminent return will be both good and complicated. Before he went down with the injury, he was red-hot. From May 14th through May 28th he slashed .333/.351/.528 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 13 games played.
Where things will get complicated is finding at-bats for everyone. It has been a tricky puzzle for the Cardinals all season to this point. If he walks back in and gets the same playing time he was getting before, then Alec Burleson or Nolan Gorman likely will be impacted in some way. Gorman is the guy who has gotten the short straw a lot this season, but he's turned a corner and is hot right now. It's going to be interesting to see how manager Oli Marmol handles all of the playing time. But, it's positive that Walker could be back very soon.
