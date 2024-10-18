Cardinals Listed Among Top Options To Land Yankees Top Prospect
The St. Louis Cardinals will be busy this offseason and have made it known that they want to improve their farm system.
This could mean many things. The Cardinals very well could opt to trade some of their top veteran big league talent with the hope of bringing some top prospects back to town. St. Louis attempted to do this ahead of the 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline and it did work out in its favor.
It seems like moves like that could be coming at a bigger scale but it's too early to know what the Cardinals will do. Changes certainly are coming, though. Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer put together a list of each team's most likely trade candidates with possible landing spots and called the Cardinals a fit for New York Yankees elite prospect Spencer Jones.
"The Yankees reportedly had chances to involve Spencer Jones in trades for Corbin Burnes and Dylan Cease, but didn't take either one," Rymer said. "That's an 'oof' right there, but the Yankees seem to have learned their lesson. As Andy Martino of SNY said in August, 'there's been a slight' shift on the team's attitude toward trading the 23-year-old:
"Jones didn't raise his stock by whiffing in 37 percent of his plate appearances for Double-A Somerset this season. All the same, 6'6", 235-pound outfielders with obvious power are always good for a few looks when they're on the trading block...Potential Fits: Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals."
Jones has been one of the most talked about prospects in baseball over the last few years and landing him certainly would improve St. Louis' farm system. There is a better path towards regular playing time in the outfield for Jones with the Cardinals, especially if New York can retain Juan Soto in free agency.
St. Louis definitely should consider a move like this.
