Cardinals Manager Oli Marmol Ripped In Anonymous Player Poll
The St. Louis Cardinals have had one of the most surprising seasons by a team in the National League.
St. Louis has been cold this week, but still has a 36-33 record despite a loss against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
One of the biggest reasons for the Cardinals’ success this season is manager Oli Marmol. He’s been great for the Cardinals and has steered the team through plenty of drama.
While this is the case, he didn't get a lot of love in a recent anonymous players poll shared by The Athletic. One question that was posed was "Which manager, aside from your own, would you not want to play for?" Marmol tied with Bud Black of the Colorado Rockies with the most votes at five.
"No surprise: Fewer players responded to this question, and there was even more variance across those answers," The Athletic's Dennis Lin said. "Bud Black, who has since been dismissed by the historically terrible Colorado Rockies, and St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol were tied at the top with five votes apiece.
"Some players included a caveat in their answers. “Only because (the Rockies) stink,” one National League pitcher said, explaining his selection of Black. Others professed a lack of familiarity. “I don’t really know many managers,” another player said...On Marmol: 'I don’t really know many managers. I’m trying to think of someone in our division, just so I can say someone. Who is the Cardinals’ guy? … Yeah. Just put him down.'"
The specific quote about Marmol being in the division isn't bad, but it's somewhat surprising that he was tied for the most votes.
More MLB: Cardinals 'Open-Minded' With Trade Deadline Decisions Coming