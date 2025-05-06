Cardinals' Masyn Winn Addresses Elephant In The Room
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the better young shortstops in baseball right now but he had a slight scare this weekend.
Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn left Sunday's contest against the New York Mets after twisting his ankle. MLB.com's John Denton was one of the reporters who shared the news on social media shortly afterward.
"Cardinals SS Masyn Winn left the game in the fifth inning with a left ankle sprain," Denton said. "Winn twisted his ankle in the third inning when he tripped over third base while deftly avoiding a collision with (New York Mets) third baseman Mark Vientos.
He hasn't appeared in a game since Sunday and gave an update on his ankle on Monday in a video shared on social media by KMOV Anchor/Reporter Tamar Sher.
"I'm waiting on the base for the throw and I saw it was low," Winn said. "So I tried to go plant to go home. I was actually on the back of the base so I stepped off the back but I guess by foot didn't make it off all of the way. It was kind of half-on, half-off. I felt something shoot up my leg and just fell. Like I said, feels fine walking, running, just swinging is what kind of hurt it a little bit.
"I got here a little early this morning to do a little treatment. Like I said, I maybe could've gone today, it would've just been, you know, bugging me a little bit. So we just decided as a whole to get right for (Tuesday)."
