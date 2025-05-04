MLB Insider Addresses Cardinals' Ryan Helsley Decision
The St. Louis Cardinals opted against making any big trades this past offseason.
St. Louis had a handful of guys that specifically popped up in trade rumors. Star third baseman Nolan Arenado and All-Star closer Ryan Helsley were the two most talked about guys. Helsley racked up 49 saves for the Cardinals in 2024 en route to winning the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award and earning his second All-Star appearance.
The Cardinals opted against moving him and things haven't gone his way so far this season. He has appeared in 11 games and had a 4.09 ERA to go along with a 10-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 11 innings pitched.
USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale talked about the Cardinals' decision.
"The Cardinals were hoping that hanging onto closer Ryan Helsley the first half of the season would enhance his trade value, but after saving a league-leading 49 games last season, he has only four saves in six opportunities with a (4.09) ERA and a (1.545) WHIP," Nightengale said. "Meanwhile, they still are trying to trade All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. The Los Angeles Dodgers have yet to express interest while still hoping that third baseman Max Muncy escapes his early-season struggles."
The 2025 MLB trade deadline will come and pass on July 31st. Will Helsley stick around with the club beyond it? It's too early to know, but his value certainly has taken a hit so far this season.
More MLB: Cardinals $55 Million Man Predicted To Cut Ties With St. Louis