Cardinals Might Cut Ties With $55.8 Million All-Star In Dodgers Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers might become trade partners before July 31.
These are two franchises in two completely different situations. While the Cardinals have experienced a surprise resurgence in 2025, they're not real contenders, and any moves they make should be geared toward building a brighter future around guys like Victor Scott II and Masyn Winn.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers are obviously trying to win now and establish a dynasty in Major League Baseball.
To do so, LA will have to reach another World Series in 2025, but they're pitching staff continues to betray that goal by getting injured.
A veteran starter could provide the stability Los Angeles needs, and the Cardinals have a pitcher on an expiring deal who could fit the bill in a rental situation: Miles Mikolas.
Mikolas, a two-time All-Star and former NL wins leader (2018) is 4-4 this season with a 4.35 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts over 72 1/3 innings pitched.
While not an ace, his ability to eat innings and keep games competitive makes him an attractive option for a Dodgers team desperate for durability.
Mikolas is in the final year of a three-year, $55.8 million deal. His high salary and no-trade clause would normally would complicate any potential trade.
The Athletic’s Katie Woo noted this, writing, “Trading Mikolas would be ... difficult, as he’s owed more ($17.5 million this year) and has a full no-trade clause.”
But this is the Dodgers we're talking about ... no price is too high. And surely, Mikolas wouldn't turn down the opportunity to win a World Series, would he?
If the Cardinals can navigate Mikolas’s no-trade clause, this deal could help the Dodgers while providing St. Louis with some fiscal breathing room and an asset or two to strengthen their ongoing rebuild.
