Blockbuster Dodgers-Cardinals Trade Idea Would Boost LA's Loaded Lineup

The St. Louis Cardinals have been heavily involved in the trade market for the last six months.

At the trade deadline last year, they made a trio of deals to acquire more prospect capital. But they were closely linked to even more trades that didn't come to fruition at the deadline.

Instead, the Cardinals have opted to trade Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox this offseason. They also moved Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and it doesn't seem like they're done yet.

The Cardinals could be looking to trade star reliever JoJo Romero and All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan. Donovan likely holds more value, but Romero makes just as much sense as a trade chip.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently put together a trade package that would send Donovan to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a one-for-one deal that brings top prospect Zyhir Hope to St. Louis.

Dodgers make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Brendan Donovan

"Do the Dodgers need Donovan? Of course not. They've got Tommy Edman, Hyeseong Kim, Miguel Rojas and Alex Freeland as options at second base," Miller wrote. "But they don't have a sure thing there, which is what Donovan would be in their quest for a third consecutive World Series. They also have a preposterous surplus of outfielders at this point and could flip one of their top prospects to St. Louis without even feeling the loss."

Trading Donovan to the Dodgers would be a nightmare for the rest of baseball. And this trade idea doesn't make too much sense for St. Louis.

For the Dodgers, it would make a loaded lineup even better. Donovan would plug one of the only slight question marks in Los Angeles with an All-Star bat. His defensive versatility would likely be used by the Dodgers quite a bit.

The Cardinals are likely looking for two or three prospects in a Donovan trade. A one-for-one deal is quite unlikely, even if it's for a top prospect like Hope. The Cardinals would be much better off trading Donovan for a haul of talent instead.

