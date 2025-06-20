Cardinals Star 'Wouldn't Mind Joining Old Friends' On Yankees Via Trade
The New York Yankees are always in the conversation when it comes to blockbuster trades.
There's one name that has been circulating in the rumor mill in connection with New York for months: St. Louis Cardinals’ star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
As the 2025 season unfolds, the Yankees are looking to bolster their roster for another World Series push, and Arenado’s elite defense and proven bat could be a game-changer.
However, according to a recent report, the fit might not be as straightforward as fans hope.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted on Friday, “Arenado is liking the Cardinals kids, but of course he wouldn’t mind joining old friends Paul Goldschmidt and DJ LeMahieu here. (The Yankees haven’t shown much interest.)”
So, according to Heyman, a move to the Bronx has appeal for Arenado, but the current reality is that the Yankees’ front office isn’t actively pursuing him.
Despite this, the idea of Arenado in pinstripes remains exciting for Yankees gans, given his pedigree and the team’s needs.
Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove winner and five-time All-Star, remains one of baseball’s premier third basemen, even at 34 years old. His defensive wizardry at the hot corner is unmatched, and while his offensive numbers have dipped slightly in recent years, he'd still represent an upgrade for a Yankees team that has struggled with consistency at third base.
Arenado's connection to Goldschmidt and LeMahieu, both former teammates, only further fuels the speculation.
A lineup featuring Arenado alongside Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Goldschmidt would be formidable.
However, Heyman’s report suggests the Yankees’ interest is tepid at best.
The Yankees’ front office, led by Brian Cashman, has prioritized flexibility in recent years, and passing on Arenado could signal a focus on younger, cost-controlled talent or other trade targets. Still, if the Cardinals make Arenado available and the price is right, the fit is undeniable.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Cut Ties With $260 Million Superstar In Yankees Deal