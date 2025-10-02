Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Mock Trade Idea Would Send $75 Million Ace To Diamondbacks

The Cardinals and Diamondbacks would fit as trade partners in a Sonny Gray blockbuster...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

St. Louis Cardinals ace Sonny Gray has been at the center of a lot of trade speculation early in the offseason. The righty is still one of the better veteran pitchers in baseball, but the Cardinals don't have much room for him in their future.

Gray has a lot of money left on his deal, but it's his no-trade clause that could destroy any potential deal for St. Louis. But recently, Gray has reportedly been more open to waiving his no-trade clause in the coming months, if the Cardinals can find a trade that fits everybody involved.

FanSided's Chris Landers recently listed the Arizona Diamondbacks as a potential suitor for Gray if the Cardinals opt to trade him and he's willing to waive his no-trade clause.

Sonny Gray would fit with Diamondbacks in offseason trade

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gra
Sep 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

"The D-backs haven't been shy about spending big on pitching in recent years, and they might need to do so again this offseason, with Zac Gallen hitting free agency and Corbin Burnes set to miss most if not all of 2026 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery," Landers wrote. "In some ways, Gray might be a uniquely clean fit here, a veteran ready to help Arizona compete right away but whose contract will come off the books next winter when Burnes is ready to return.

"Of course, if Arizona prefers making a run at retaining Gallen, this could all be moot. But there are lots of question marks behind Ryne Nelson right now, and this is the sort of move we've seen GM Mike Hazen make before."

The Diamondbacks added in the offseason, but they came short of competing for a World Series despite the weak nature of the National League this year. But going forward, the Diamondbacks will need to be even more aggressive if they want to chase the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

Adding Gray would be a huge upgrade after trading Merrill Kelly and likely losing Zac Gallen in free agency. Arizona is going to need to add pitching this winter, especially considering Corbin Burnes' ongoing recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Trading for Gray would make sense for the Cardinals and Diamondbacks. This idea is likely going to hinge on Gray's no-trade clause.

More MLB: Cardinals Urged To Steal Veteran Pitcher From Dodgers

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News