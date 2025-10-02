Cardinals Mock Trade Idea Would Send $75 Million Ace To Diamondbacks
St. Louis Cardinals ace Sonny Gray has been at the center of a lot of trade speculation early in the offseason. The righty is still one of the better veteran pitchers in baseball, but the Cardinals don't have much room for him in their future.
Gray has a lot of money left on his deal, but it's his no-trade clause that could destroy any potential deal for St. Louis. But recently, Gray has reportedly been more open to waiving his no-trade clause in the coming months, if the Cardinals can find a trade that fits everybody involved.
FanSided's Chris Landers recently listed the Arizona Diamondbacks as a potential suitor for Gray if the Cardinals opt to trade him and he's willing to waive his no-trade clause.
Sonny Gray would fit with Diamondbacks in offseason trade
"The D-backs haven't been shy about spending big on pitching in recent years, and they might need to do so again this offseason, with Zac Gallen hitting free agency and Corbin Burnes set to miss most if not all of 2026 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery," Landers wrote. "In some ways, Gray might be a uniquely clean fit here, a veteran ready to help Arizona compete right away but whose contract will come off the books next winter when Burnes is ready to return.
"Of course, if Arizona prefers making a run at retaining Gallen, this could all be moot. But there are lots of question marks behind Ryne Nelson right now, and this is the sort of move we've seen GM Mike Hazen make before."
The Diamondbacks added in the offseason, but they came short of competing for a World Series despite the weak nature of the National League this year. But going forward, the Diamondbacks will need to be even more aggressive if they want to chase the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.
Adding Gray would be a huge upgrade after trading Merrill Kelly and likely losing Zac Gallen in free agency. Arizona is going to need to add pitching this winter, especially considering Corbin Burnes' ongoing recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Trading for Gray would make sense for the Cardinals and Diamondbacks. This idea is likely going to hinge on Gray's no-trade clause.
