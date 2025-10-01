Cardinals Urged To Steal Veteran Pitcher From Dodgers
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of moves to make in the coming offseason. Chaim Bloom recently took over as the team's president of baseball operations and he could bring along some major changes.
One of the changes could be a potential Sonny Gray trade. The Cardinals would need to fill Gray's spot in the rotation, either with a prospect or a free agent, if they opt to move him.
Redbird Rants' Josh Jacobs recently suggested the Cardinals could pursue Los Angeles Dodgers free agent pitcher Andrew Heaney in the offseason.
Cardinals could pursue Dodgers free agent pitcher Andrew Heaney
"When thinking of veteran starting pitchers that the Cardinals can really buy low on, getting at a bargain rate and seeing if they way outperform the salary given to them, Andrew Heaney for sure falls into that category," Jacobs wrote. "Heaney made 23 starts and four relief appearances in 2025 between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a 5.52 ERA in 122.1 innings of work. His strikeouts per nine took a major dip down to 6.3 on the year, and he posted the worst WHIP of his career (1.381) since 2017.
"Heaney should also come at a number that is easily waivable if he performs poorly or the Cardinals want to open up a spot for a young player to make starts. You don't want to block Mathews, Doyle, Hence, or other young starters if they are ready, but you certainly don't want to force them into a role at the Major League level if it is not best for their development either."
Adding Heaney might be one of the best options for the Cardinals this winter. Let's dive into a few reasons why this fit is perfect.
First of all, he would come cheap. The Cardinals likely don't want to spend much money in free agency, so affordability is likely the top priority.
Secondly, he could fit multiple roles. If the Cardinals trade Gray, Heaney could slot in as a starter. If their top pitching prospects need more time in the minor leagues, Heaney could stay in the big-league rotation. But he's also thrown out of the bullpen in the past. So if the Cardinals have some top prospects dominating, Heaney could easily slide into a middle relief role.
The idea makes a lot of sense. The Cardinals could pursue the lefty in free agency.
