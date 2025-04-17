Cardinals No. 18 Overall Pick Could Be Promoted Soon: 'Next Arm Up'
Are the St. Louis Cardinals close to calling up one of their most gifted pitching prospects once again?
The Cards entered Thursday with a 9-9 record on the season and are playing better baseball than most people expected.
Among the highlights for St. Louis: Sonny Gray is 3-0 and Brendan Donovan is one of the hottest hitters in the league.
Oli Marmol’s players are performing, but that doesn’t mean the Cardinals won’t toy with the idea of calling up their No. 10 overall prospect Michael McGreevy, a 24-year-old starting pitcher.
On Thursday, MLB.com’s Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra, and Jonathan Mayo released a new report indicating that McGreevy is a potential “impact callup” for St. Louis.
“The 2021 first-rounder posted a 1.96 ERA with only two walks in 23 Major League innings last season, but the Cardinals opted to go with more veterans in their season-opening rotation,” the report said.
“McGreevy has been more solid than spectacular in his return to Triple-A Memphis (3.86 ERA, 11 K, 3 BB in 14 IP), but he continues to throw plenty of strikes as is his bread-and-butter. With Quinn Mathews on the IL with left shoulder soreness, the righty faces even less competition to be the next arm up.”
McGreevy was the No. 18 overall selection in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft by St. Louis. He was impressive upon being called up at the end of July in 2024, going 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 18 strikeouts across 23 innings pitched.
It’s only a matter of time before McGreevy rejoins the big league squad in St. Louis.
The Cardinals began a new series on Thursday night against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Andre Pallante will be on the hill for St. Louis versus Griffin Canning.
