Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Gets Update After Surprising Scratch
The St. Louis Cardinals won their fifth straight game on Wednesday but there was a slight scare and some drama beforehand.
St. Louis finished off its three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon but had to do so without the services of third baseman Nolan Arenado. He was scratched right before the game which led some to speculate on social media about the possibility of a trade. That wasn't the case, though. St. Louis scratched him hecause he was dealing with back spasms.
MLB.com's John Denton shared he is currently seen as "day-to-day."
"Star third baseman Nolan Arenado was scratched from the starting lineup just minutes before the final game of the three-game series between the Cardinals and the Pirates was about to begin on Wednesday," Denton said. "Nolan Gorman replaced Arenado in the starting lineup. Gorman reached base in his first two plate appearances, walking and lining a single into right field.
"Arenado, 34, is listed as day to day, and he is still expected to travel with the Cardinals on their upcoming nine-game road trip through Washington, Philadelphia, and Kansas City. The Cardinals are off on Thursday and face the Nats in the nation’s capital on Friday."
The fact that the plan is that he will travel with the team should be viewed as a good sign. The Cardinals are off on Thursday and will begin a series against the Washington Nationals on Friday night on the road.
