Dodgers Star Addresses Cardinals Elephant In The Room
The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals have been talked about a lot over the last few months when it comes to hypothetical trade scenarios.
The word hypothetical is used because of the fact that there hasn’t really been much concrete information when it comes to these two teams in trade talks. That hasn't stopped people from talking, though.
Nolan Arenado is one of the biggest names who is on the trade block and it seemed pretty clear that he was at least interested in Los Angeles, but the Dodgers never seemingly were active in trade talks.
This didn’t stop speculation from flowing and Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy addressed all of the noise, as shared by The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
"“It’s never easy, but it’s baseball,” Muncy said. “It’s a business. Especially when you’re on a team like this where they expect to win the World Series. You also understand if there’s any chance that they can improve they’re probably going to take that chance. But at the same time, that’s also where I’ve built my relationship with Doc and the front office and they understand where I’m at that, if there’s a chance to improve this team, they can definitely do it. I’m willing to accept any role in that. They know that...
"They gave me the confidence that they had in me, and unfortunately I haven’t entirely returned it yet this year, but I still know that I’m a very good player and I can definitely get back to my standards. If I’m able to just relax and go out there and play, by the end of the year, you may not even know what my first month was."
