Cardinals' Nolan Gorman Reveals Thoughts On Third Base Return
The St. Louis Cardinals have fallen out of postseason contention. Despite two consecutive series wins, they are 5 1/2 games back in the National League Wild Card picture and trail the Milwaukee Brewers by 16 1/2 games in the NL Central. This season has been more about giving opportunities to younger players than it has been contending. The Cardinals are prioritizing the future as part of their rebuild.
Several players have stepped up for St. Louis and made this season worthwhile, even if the team is far out of contention. One such player that is taking advantage of his runway is Nolan Gorman. He was given the starting third base job when Nolan Arenado went down with a shoulder injury.
Recently, Gorman discussed his return to third base, his natural position and what it has been like to adjust to playing there more frequently.
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman Discusses Third Base Return
"I’ve enjoyed getting back over there for sure,” Gorman said. "I would tell people when they asked what I liked more, I would lean towards second, but I think that was just because I was playing it more. Getting back to (third) and getting consistent results, I actually enjoy third base a little more. I think it’s confidence and knowing I am a pretty good defender when I’m over there. It’s a fun position and I think it’d be good for me, long-term."
Gorman has done well at third base since returning to the position full-time. He is not near the defender that Arenado is, but he has improved significantly on the defensive side, and his bat is also coming along.
The 25-year-old is hitting .220/.317/.409 with 14 home runs, 44 RBI and a .726 OPS this season. He provides power from the left side and has also even played a little first base. The Cardinals haven't been able to develop any power hitters in quite some time, but Gorman could be somebody that provides that much-needed power.
With his recent surge, he may ultimately have played his way into the team's 2026 plans. They have a lot of left-handed bats, and some might be traded this offseason, but Gorman's resurgence has helped create more opportunities.
It will certainly be interesting to see if Gorman can stay hot and build some momentum heading into the 2026 season.
