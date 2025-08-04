Cardinals Once-Untouchable Could Be Nearing Final Game In St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals clearly are turning their focus to the future so we will be seeing plenty of action from the young guys on the roster.
Chaim Bloom is taking over after the season ends as president of baseball operations and it will be interesting to see how he views this team in the short term. It was reported that Bloom had some input ahead of the trade deadline, but this isn't his team yet. There are guys on the roster who surely are playing for roles. John Mozeliak has been the president of baseball operations for years and there are surely guys he viewed as cornerstones that may not get the same treatment from Bloom, and vice versa.
The Cardinals are rebuilding and it will be interesting to see which pieces Bloom views as integral to the rebuild and who he sends away.
Arguably, the most interesting player to follow over the next few months is going to be slugger Nolan Gorman. Right now, he's getting more time at third base with Nolan Arenado on the Injured List. Gorman is just 25 years old and has massive upside power-wise. In 2023, he launched 27 homers and drove in 76 runs in his second big league season across 119 games of work.
He hasn't necessarily had a consistent role since, but that's also in part due to struggles offensively. This season, Gorman has played 69 games and is slashing .222/.308/.401 with nine homers and 31 RBIs. In his first 32 games of the season, Gorman slashed .189/.283/.300 with one homer and nine RBIs.
In his last 37 games, he has slashed .248/.328/.479 with eight homers and 22 RBIs. The thing with Gorman is which version are you going to get? Are you getting the guy who can hit around .200 with a ton of strikeouts? Or are you getting the massive upside and home run potential? With just a few months to go this season, Gorman likely will get more of a consistent role and we'll see what he can do.
