Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With $260 Million Veteran After 2025

This might be the end of Nolan Arenado's time with the Cardinals...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 17, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) is congratulated at home plate by St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) after he hit a home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have been forced to make some tough decisions over the last few months, but in the coming months, these decisions may only get tougher.

Nolan Arenado has been a trade chip for St. Louis for a year now, and it seems like the front office is going to try to move him in the offseason again.

FanSided's Josh Jacobs recently predicted that Arenado was playing his final home games with the Cardinals over the next few days. If this is really it for the veteran infielder, he should receive quite the ovation from the St. Louis faithful.

Is Nolan Arenado playing his final home games in St. Louis?

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) fields a ground ball hit by Cincinnati Reds third baseman Santiago Espinal (not pictured) in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images / Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

"It's been a rough campaign for Arenado, who has slashed .234/.291/.363 with 10 home runs in 406 plate appearances, quite the fall off from what we have grown to know Arenado to be offensively. Arenado's 81 wRC+ is a steep decline from recent seasons and makes it hard to see how he's a valuable commodity moving forward," Jacobs wrote. "These final games of the season can help pump up his value if he finishes strong, but only in the sense that contenders may be interested in adding Arenado if the Cardinals eat a lot of cash on the deal.

"Arenado himself has already addressed the likelihood that he is traded this offseason, and assuming that does happen, it will end a very complicated era of Cardinals baseball. On one hand, Arenado is an all-time great and future Hall of Famer, but on the other hand, most of his campaigns with the Cardinals have been underwhelming, and the club didn't win a single playoff game during his time in St. Louis."

The Cardinals have no use for the veteran infielder anymore. He's expensive and is blocking younger prospects from receiving everyday playing time.

Cutting him has never seemed like a viable option, but as his contract approaches the end, the possibility of the Cardinals making this decision only increases.

There's a chance the Cardinals will find a trade partner this winter, but given how poorly he's performed at the plate, it seems unlikely. Either way, these next few home games are likely the final ones for the veteran infielder in St. Louis.

