Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With $81 Million Star In Shocking Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly shaping up as buyers this season. Despite that, they should still look to trade away Ryan Helsley in the coming weeks. Helsley sits on an expiring contract and Spotrac projects him to sign for $81 million in free agency. At that price, the Cardinals will almost certainly lose him this offseason.
There are bound to be a lot of potential suitors for Helsley. He's one of the more talented and reliable closers in the game right now.
Clutchpoints' Zachary Howell recently predicted the Cardinals would trade Helsley to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for infielder Abraham Toro ahead of the trade deadline this month.
"St. Louis has been trying to trade Nolan Arenado away for months. If they do, there is a hole at third base on Oliver Marmol’s lineup," Howell wrote. "Abraham Toro is a perfect fit at third and first base if the Cardinals want to move on from Willson Contreras as well. The switch-hitter fits what St. Louis needs now, as well as their plans for the future.
"At .281 with five home runs across 51 games, Toro is playing well. However, his limited opportunities could have him searching for a way out of Boston. When Triston Casas returns from injury, he will replace Toro at first base heading into next season. Without a concrete role on the team, Toro could find himself buried on Cora’s roster."
This trade doesn't make sense for a few reasons. One, Helsley has more value than Toro in a straight up trade. The Cardinals would be better off holding onto Helsley than acquiring Toro.
While St. Louis is seemingly looking to move on from Nolan Arenado, they haven't been able to do so. Adding another infielder to a crowded infield room that already doesn't have room for Thomas Saggese and JJ Wetherholt would be foolish.
If the Cardinals trade Helsley, it's likely to be for an impact starting pitcher or a load of prospects.
