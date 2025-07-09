Cardinals Predicted To Make Once-Unthinkable Nolan Arenado Move
This past offseason it seemed like a near-guarantee that St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Areanado was going to be traded.
This was the case for months, but as Spring Training inched closer and closer and Arenado turned down a deal to the Houston Astros, it seemed like he could stay. That was the case throughout Spring Training but once the season started, the speculation picked back up about which team could swoop in and bring Arenado to a contender.
Well, St. Louis has been that contender. The Cardinals have performed well above expectations and and currently sit at 49-43. The Cardinals are in third place in the National League Central and are just 5 1/2 games out of first place. The Cardinals are closer in the National League Wild Card race and are just 1 1/2 games out of a spot. The Cardinals are right there and could contend for either.
Arenado has been good for the Cardinals this season and turned things up a notch in June. The Cardinals are fortunate to still have him and MLB Network's Greg Amsinger predicted that the Cardinals won't move on from Arenado this season.
"Nolan Arenado stays put," Amsinger said. "Cardinals would love to move him. I just don't think anyone views him as a complete offensive difference-maker right now as good as he is defensively. On pace for about 20 home runs, that's not going to cut it with that payroll."
Amsinger's prediction stems from an idea that some may not view Arenado's bat as worth the price tag any longer, but even more importantly, he is a massive piece for this St. Louis team and if it wants to compete for a playoff spot this year, it's best chance is with Arenado still in town.
