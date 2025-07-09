Cardinals' Oli Marmol Addresses Erick Fedde-Michael McGreevy Dilemma
The St. Louis Cardinals have a decision to make and it sounds like an answer hasn't been decided yet.
Over the last few days, a topic of conversation has been whether Erick Fedde would get the ball for his next expected start or if the team would move in another direction, like putting Michael McGreevy in the rotation.
This has been talked about left and right for a bit, especially with Fedde struggling right now. In his last outing, he went 1 1/3 innings and allowed three earned runs against the Chicago Cubs on July 6th.
Although there are people clamoring for an answer, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol shared on Tuesday that the club is still "working through conversations" about what to do next with the rotation.
"Marmol says the Cardinals are 'still working through conversations' for what Erick Fedde’s scheduled start will look like on Saturday. He’s pencilled in for now, but that’s not definitive," Jeff Jones of Belleville News-Democrat shared.
All season to this point, McGreevy's role with the big league club has been talked about. The Cardinals clearly like him and he's had success in spot starts, but the rotation has been full and St. Louis hasn't committed to a consistent role for him yet. This is in part because the team has said that there isn't much big league pitching depth behind him in the minors right now.
While this is the case, we should get a clearer picture of the rotation for this weekend's action very soon.
