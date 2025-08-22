Cardinals Predicted To Promote JJ Wetherholt; Timeline Revealed
The St. Louis Cardinals have waved the white flag on the season, and it looks like they're ready to gear up for the offseason and beyond.
In the offseason, the Cardinals are going to be able to make big moves, like potential trades involving All-Star Brendan Donovan and others. But first, the Cardinals could see the big-league debut of their top prospect, JJ Wetherholt.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently predicted the Cardinals would call Wetherholt up to the big leagues when the calendar flips to September.
JJ Wetherholt is likely a September call-up for St. Louis
"This would be a quick call-up for Wetherholt, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, but who's to say he doesn't deserve it? He played extremely well in Double-A leading to a call-up to Triple-A, and all he's done at that level is play better, as his .295/.387/.638 slash line with nine home runs in just 27 games would suggest," Rotman wrote. "In fact, Wetherholt has two more home runs in Triple-A than he did in 35 more games at Double-A.
"His bat is ready, the only question to answer is where would he play? Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado both being on the IL for now opens both second base and third base. Wherever the Cardinals were to choose to deploy him, they should make the move ASAP. Their team would be better now with him starting over guys like Thomas Saggese and Nolan Gorman, and would be better set up for the future as well knowing he's MLB-ready."
It makes sense for Wetherholt to be a September call-up, as Rotman predicts, but it also would have made sense for the Cardinals to call him up weeks ago.
The young infielder has shown the ability to play second base or third base at a high level. His bat isn't a question at all right now, as he's terrorized Triple-A pitching for the last few weeks.
Wetherholt looks like an every day infielder at the big league level already. Getting his feet wet during a lost season like this would be the best idea ahead of 2026.
