Cardinals Predicted To Strike By Adding Lefty Flamethrower
The St. Louis Cardinals used their first round pick last year to select JJ Wetherholt with the No. 7 overall pick.
It worked out and he currently is in Triple-A one step away from the big leagues.
Now, the Cardinals have another high pick and will make their first selection in the 2025 MLB Draft at No. 5. Who should they take? The Sporting Tribune's Taylor Blake Ward predicted that lefty flamethrower Jamie Arnold will be the guy out of Florida State.
"No. 5. St. Louis Cardinals - Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State," Blake Ward said. "The Cardinals would love a shot at Anderson of Holliday, but you have to assume they won't be granted a chance at that with Seattle being the perceived floor for Anderson and Colorado being the public floor for Holliday. Arnolds get almost as much run here as the pair mentioned above, though prep hitters like Willits and Parker also get attention. If Arnold, and I should mention Doyle as well, fall beyond the top five they may not have suitors until the back end of the top 10.
"Once draft day actually comes around and is here-and-gone, there will be a team who discounted a pick in the top 10 whether it be Los Angeles, Seattle, St. Louis or another; but St. Louis has just as many rumors floating around as does the others ahead of them with Ike Irish being a popular name. This remains the first spot I've heard the name Marek Houston attached, but I'm leery, at best, to believe he'd land this far up the board."
The Cardinals have been linked to a handful of high school shortstops. It would be great to make a move like that, but the Cardinals are loaded in the infield. Adding a lefty starter with ace potential out of college would give St. Louis much-needed pitching depth in the minors with a pathway to the big leagues.
