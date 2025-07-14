Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Sensation Sends First Message To St. Louis Fans

The Cardinals flamethrower sent a message to Cardinals fans...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have a new flamethrower on their hands.

St. Louis used the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft to select Liam Doyle out of the University of Tennessee. He pitched to a 3.20 ERA in 19 total appearances in 2025, including 17 starts for the Volunteers. Doyle logged an eye-popping 164-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio in just 95 2/3 innings pitched.

Doyle is the real deal and at some point -- likely in the not-too-distant future as he's already 21 years old -- St. Louis fans will get a look at him at Busch Stadium.

Shortly after being drafted, Doyle gave his first message for Cardinals fans, as shared by The Athletic's Katie Woo.

"I'm ready to go," Doyle said. "I love competition. That's something that has always fueled me. I have a really good fastball, and my off-speed pitched have taken great leaps this year.

"I'm ready to compete against anyone at any level. I'm ready to get after it."

Doyle will quickly rank in the Cardinals' top prospects when everything gets updated after the MLB Draft. He's someone fans should know and get excited for. Doyle has been known throughout his college years for his high-octane fastball and fiery celebrations. The Cardinals haven't had enough pitching over the last few years. This season, that isn't the case in the big leagues. But, the team acknowledged that behind Michael McGreevy there wasn't much big league-ready depth in the minors. Doyle quickly will help with that.

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

