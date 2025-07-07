Cardinals Shakeup? Erick Fedde's Next Start Not Guaranteed
It was an ugly day for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
St. Louis had a rubber match against the National League Central rival Chicago Cubs and a chance to steal the series after a dramatic win on Saturday. The momentum didn't carry over, though. St. Louis lost 11-0 to drop its record to 48-43.
The big story of the day was the fact that Erick Fedde -- who has been struggling lately -- was unable to make it through the second inning of the contest against Chicago before being pulled. Fedde has flipped a switch in a negative way over his last few starts. He has allowed 17 earned runs across his last three starts alone.
Now, the club is going to use the next few days as a "re-evaluation" to see if he will make his next scheduled start or if it will be someone like Michael McGreevy, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"The word used late Sunday night in the Cardinals’ clubhouse after a messy 11-0 loss to the archrival Chicago Cubs was “re-evaluation.” That covered a lot ground from a fourth shutout in six days to a pitching staff gone sideways. But it was most specific when used to describe the club’s decision with starter Erick Fedde and whether he or possibly McGreevy makes his next scheduled start. The right-hander did not complete the second inning, and he’s allowed 17 runs in his previous 10 innings, his ERA ballooning from 3.54 to 4.79 in the span of 11 days. Two of his essential pitches, the sinker and cutter, are betraying him...
"I think we have to use (Monday) as a day we take a step back and figure out what that looks like,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “The reality is he has to find a solution to what is going on and make an adjustment in order to get through an outing successfully. Continuing to go down this road doesn’t seem like it’s beneficial.”
There have been people calling for McGreevy to get a consistent role in the rotation for quite some time. It sounds like there is at least a chance this could be it.
