Cardinals Should Consider Insider's Trade Scenario For NL East Flamethrower
The St. Louis Cardinals could be preparing to sell before the July 31 trade deadline but that doesn't mean they won't consider completing a trade to fill a roster void.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals' rotation has underperformed in 2025 -- ranking 24th with a 4.54 ERA, 18th in WHIP (1.29) and 25th in batting average against (.261).
Considering that Miles Mikolas and Erick Fedde have disappointed this year -- their final campaign with the Cardinals before becoming free agents this upcoming offseason -- it's safe to say that St. Louis' rotation needs a boost. Perhaps a deal with a National League East foe would suffice.
"Trade for Edward Cabrera in a deal with the (Miami) Marlins," CBS Sports' Dayn Perry wrote Monday when outlining his three recommendations for the Cardinals at this summer's trade deadline. "The Cardinals badly need velocity and swing-and-miss in the rotation, and they also need some front-end stability as they transition from the current unit to a younger one that they hope will be helmed by the likes of Michael McGreevy, Quinn Mathews, Tekoah Roby, and recent top draftee Liam Doyle. That brings us to right-handed starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, whom the Marlins are expected to shop leading up to the deadline."
Cabrera has logged a 20-26 record with a 4.16 ERA, 414-to-198 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .219 batting average against and a 1.33 WHIP throughout his five-year career with the Marlins.
"Cabrera is 27 and a former consensus top-100 prospect who isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2028 season," Perry continued. "As such, he meets the Cardinals' need for both an immediate rotation upgrade and a long-term front-end presence. This season, Cabrera has leveled up. He's pitched to a 121 ERA+ in 16 starts, and he's backed it up with a career-best 3.70 FIP. He's also shown improved control. Notably, Cabrera has lowered his arm angle and swapped out some fastballs and changeups in favor of more sinkers and sliders. Hitters are whiffing 44.6% of the time on that slider, and his otherwise arm-side-run-heavy repertoire keeps the opposite hand in check. The velocity is big: 96.8 mph on the fastball and 96.6 mph on the sinker. In terms of Stuff+, which evaluates the overall quality of a pitcher's offerings based on velocity, spin, and movement, Cabrera's overall figure of 105 is tied for 20th highest among the 101 pitchers to throw at least 80 innings in 2025."
Landing Cabrera, who has logged a solid 3-4 record with a 3.61 ERA, 86-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .239 batting average against and a 1.26 WHIP in 82 1/3 innings pitched for Miami this season, would provide the Cardinals with a controllable starter who has plenty of big-league experience -- something St. Louis' rotation will lack after Fedde and Mikolas depart.
Undoubtedly, the Cardinals will have to sacrifice a haul of prospects to acquire Cabrera. As long as St. Louis can hold onto JJ Wetherholt, Doyle, Mathews, Roby and McGreevy, dealing for the Marlins' flamethrower before the deadline would be a wise move.
