Cardinals Should Reunite With $9 Million 'Buy-Low' Former All-Star

The Cardinals need bullpen help.

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have been an intriguing team this year. They were not expected to contend, but find themselves in a three-way tie for the final National League Wild Card spot.

At 47-41, their playoff hopes are very much alive with the trade deadline fast approaching. Their strategy is not yet clear.

They might be buyers, sellers, holders, or perhaps they could mix buying and selling together.

If they do any buying, a bullpen arm is something they could use. Their only free agent signing, Phil Maton has panned out, but another arm wouldn't hurt.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed ex-Cardinal Andrew Kittredge as a buy-low candidate at the deadline. Perhaps St. Louis should pursue a reunion.

"An All-Star in 2021 and one of the few bright spots on the St. Louis Cardinals staff last season outside of Ryan Helsley, right-hander Andrew Kittredge inked a one-year, $9 million deal with the Orioles during the offseason," Reuter wrote.

"It might take paying down some of his remaining salary to facilitate a deal, but Kittredge can still be a useful arm for a playoff hopeful."

With St. Louis in the race, a reunion with Kittredge makes sense. He missed the first 47 games of the season due to a knee injury.

Unfortunately, he has struggled with Baltimore, going 1-1 and posting a 4.50 ERA in 18 appearances. However, he was an All-Star in 2021 and performed well for St. Louis last season.

He posted a 2.80 ERA in 74 appearances with the Cardinals in 2024.

