Cardinals Silver Lining Involves Potential Infielder Of Future
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't had the start to the season they have wanted to have but that doesn't mean there hasn't been some serious bright spots.
St. Louis currently is 10-15 on the season and in last place in the National League Central. This is thanks in large part to the team going 3-7 over his last 10 games. We'll seee if they can turn things around in the standings, but one thing has been clear: infielder Thomas Saggese is going to be good for this team for years to come.
Saggese was acquired by the Cardinals back in 2023 in a trade with the Texas Rangers for Jordan Montgomery. Buzz immediately started to grow about what he could end up being for this team. The Cardinals have their shortstop of the future in Masyn Winn but Saggese could be at a different spot in the infield whether it is second base or third base.
He's gotten a shot in the big leagues due to injuries and has delivered. He's appeared in 12 games so far and is slashing .400/.389/.600 with one homer, seven RBIs, and four doubles. Overall, he's 14-of-35 so far this season in the 12 games. He's also just 23 years old.
There was chatter this past offseason that a trade involving Nolan Arenado could've opened up an everyday opportunity for Saggese. A trade didn't happen and he began the season in the minors. He's been up with the team recently, though, and it's unclear when he will go back to the minors after the team kept him this week over outfielder Michael Siani.
Even if the season doesn't go as planned overall, Saggese is someone worth being really excited about.
More MLB: Cardinals' Oli Marmol Takes Hard Stance On Glaring Roster Hole