Cardinals Struck Gold; Landed St. Louis' Next Star Ace
The St. Louis Cardinals have had quite the roller coaster ride of a season, beginning with the front office sitting on their hands last offseason. Following that, the Cardinals won a lot of games early in the season and looked to be on the verge of contending for a postseason spot.
But as quickly as the Cardinals got off to a hot start, they cooled off. St. Louis would lose a lot of games and then slowly work its way back to within striking range of the National League wild card race. But they never had a real chance to compete for a World Series, so the front office opted to sell at the trade deadline.
While there's not much left to be excited about at the big-league level right now, the Cardinals have some top prospects who have already created some buzz this season.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently shared some high praise for top Cardinals pitching prospect Liam Doyle. Bowden ranked Doyle in the top 50 prospects in baseball, and he hasn't played an inning of professional baseball yet. The Cardinals selected the Tennessee product at the top of the first round in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Cardinals' top draft pick Lia Doyle has the makings of a star pitcher
"Doyle was the Cardinals’ first-round selection this year at No. 5," Bowden wrote. "His dominant pitch is an overpowering fastball that hits triple digits and explodes in the strike zone. He also has three plus secondary offerings. He needs to work on his command, and if it improves, he has the potential to lead the Cardinals’ staff for years to come."
Doyle was one of the top prospects in the 2025 MLB Draft and the Cardinals were able to land him at pick No. 5. He comes with a lot of talent, but even more fire in his game on the mound. The lefty is a competitive monster who has the ability to take over an game in which he pitches.
While there are a few talented prospects who could cement themselves in the Cardinals' rotation over the next few years, Doyle could be their ace of the future. The southpaw has top-of-the-rotation stuff and could be a staple in St. Louis for years to come.
More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Finally Cut Ties With $55 Million All-Star