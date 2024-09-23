Cardinals Superstar Cracks Door Open For Return To St. Louis
There may not be much time left for a superstar in a St. Louis Cardinals jersey.
The 2024 Major League Baseball regular season is quickly coming to an end, and that means the club's decision on Paul Goldschmidt's future in the organization also is coming. He will be a free agent this winter.
Goldschmidt and the Cardinals both have shown interest in continuing their partnership, but they decided to let the 2024 season play out before coming to terms on a new deal. The star first baseman had a down year for his standards, which now has raised the question as to whether the club should hand him a new deal or turn the first base position to someone younger.
It's unclear what will happen, but Goldschmidt certainly left the door open for a return, as transcribed by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Lynn Worthy.
"It’s definitely a possibility, but it’s also a possibility that it’s not,” Goldschmidt said, as transcribed by Worthy. "For me, I was just trying to go out there and play well. I didn’t do that, but fortunately, the guys did their job, and we got the win."
Goldschmidt hasn't had the year that he hoped, but he looked much more like himself throughout the summer. Overall, he currently is slashing .243/.302/.407 with 21 home runs and 60 RBIs in 149 games played. Those numbers aren't up to his typical standards, but they still are above average. It certainly makes sense to bring Goldschmidt back at a lower price tag.
More MLB: Blue Jays Called Possible Option To Snatch Beloved Cardinals All-Star