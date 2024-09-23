Blue Jays Called Possible Option To Snatch Beloved Cardinals All-Star
Will the St. Louis Cardinals fan-favorite play baseball in 2025?
St. Louis reunited with former All-Star and fan-favorite Matt Carpenter ahead of the 2024 season after three seasons away from the team. Carpenter spent the first 11 seasons of his career in St. Louis after being selected in the 13th round of the 2009 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft.
Carpenter developed into a star with St. Louis and earned three All-Star nods and also was a member of the 2011 World Series-winning club. He now is more of a veteran depth piece with an important voice in the clubhouse. He impressed this season, but now it's unclear if he will return to St. Louis in 2025, sign elsewhere, or retire.
It's unclear what he will do, but FanSided's Zachary Rotman hypothesized that signing with the Toronto Blue Jays could help fix the American League East club.
"The Cardinals brought Matt Carpenter back to St. Louis last offseason for leadership purposes," Rotman said. "The Cardinals had a brutal 2023 campaign and needed more veteran voices in their clubhouse. Thus, they called on the veteran Carpenter, who went through so much in St. Louis, and it has proven to be a good signing. The Cardinals likely won't be in the postseason, but that's not Carpenter's fault. He's been the great leader he's always been and has provided more of a spark as a player than the team could've expected.
"In 54 games, the 38-year-old is slashing .236/.317/.378 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 146 plate appearances...Carpenter doesn't really play the field anymore but can be a solid veteran left-handed power bat off the bench. It isn't the most exciting move on paper, but it could prove to be a useful one."
After a solid season back in St. Louis, it would be sad to see Carpenter leave again.
More MLB: Cardinals Superstar Takes Hard Stance On What Team Needs To Add